Robert W. (Captain Bob) Thomas, 99, passed away peacefully at his home in Coto de Caza, California on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie M. McLoughlin; his son, Craig (Susan) Thomas, Marcia (David) Czarnecki, Mary Victoria (James) Taylor, Maureen Thomas (Robert) Parks, and Cynthia (Ron) Dickson. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services for Robert include a rosary to be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Laguna Niguel at 2:00 on November 23rd with the funeral mass being held at San Francisco Solano Catholic Church in Rancho Santa Margarita at 10:00 on November 24th followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "So Others Can Live", www.guidestar.org/profile/888-048-7308.Robert's
devotion to his faith, his family, and his country were inspiring! Please read more about Robert's extraordinary life on www.OConnorMortuary.com
. He will be greatly missed on this earth, but is now in the presence of Our Heavenly Father.