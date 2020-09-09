1/
Robert Wesley Carter
March 26, 1922 - August 31, 2020 Robert Wesley Carter passed away On August 31, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 98. His is survived by his wife of 77 years, Doris Lee Carter and his three loving children: Robert Kemp Carter, Richard Ellison Carter and Carol Lee Carter McWilliams and spouses. He was blessed with four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strength, integrity and his deep love and caring for his family. His family and friends were blessed by his ready and ongoing generosity. He was a member of our country's greatest generation. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
