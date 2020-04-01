|
June 21, 1927 - March 10, 2020 Of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Arlington, VA. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II. He graduated from Stanford and received his doctorate in petroleum engineering from USC. His career in the oil and gas industry spanned 70 years. He was an expert and author in the field of petroleum reservoir engineering. He married Dorothy Simpson of Los Angeles in Cairo, Egypt. They resided in Los Angeles, Butte, Montana, Houston and Santa Barbara. He was predeceased by Dodie, his loving wife of 53 years, and his brothers Bill and Al. He is survived by his children Bob (Amy), Jan Coles, David (Mary Lynn), and Mark (Jennifer), and ten grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020