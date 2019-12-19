Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morinishi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Yoshihiro Morinishi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Yoshihiro Morinishi Obituary
(91), veteran in the Korean War passed away in Santa Ana on November 30, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. Aloha or golf attire requested. Family requests that flowers be omitted. He is survived by his wife, Grace; children, Ron (Carolyn), Paul, Gale Zimmerman, and Kent (Becky); eight grandchildren; and many other relatives. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -