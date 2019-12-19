|
(91), veteran in the Korean War passed away in Santa Ana on November 30, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana. Aloha or golf attire requested. Family requests that flowers be omitted. He is survived by his wife, Grace; children, Ron (Carolyn), Paul, Gale Zimmerman, and Kent (Becky); eight grandchildren; and many other relatives. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019