Roberta Louise de la Puente (Samler) was born June 17, 1933, and passed away peacefully at home in Santa Monica on August 24, 2020.Mom, Grandma, Mrs. D, and Bobbie was born and raised in New York City, to her parents Joseph and Gladys Samler. She was one of the first female graduates of the prestigious Bronx High School of Science, where she met the love of her life, Hector de la Puente. She graduated with a BA in Social Work from Ursinus College in 1954.Bobbie and Hector were married in 1955. They were together from that day forward, and best friends for the next 65 years, until her recent passing. They had 3 boys, Joseph in 1956, Robert in 1957, and Thomas in 1966.She traveled the world with friends and family. She always had fun, visiting places from Alaska, Argentina, Europe, China, Mexico, Australia and so many more.Mom was the greatest mother and person there ever was. She made lifelong friends, and nurtured a huge collection of children in the neighborhood. She was the past president of the Santa Monica PTA and the Assistance League, always helping others. She was the unofficial mom to all that needed her love and guidance. She was always the one to make sure everyone got to where they needed to go, so that they succeeded.She was the quiet, proud, mom at all the athletic competitions, cheering on her children and grandchildren. She traveled far and wide to basketball and baseball games, volleyball matches, and more football games than you could count, from Mighty Mites, to Samohi, to the NFL. She was an astute fan, that managed her fantasy football team to the end.Grandma also always managed all the financial affairs for the family. She set a standard for all, as to how to handle anything that comes your way. She fought multiple myeloma for 13 years. She endured more chemotherapy, medications, and surgeries then anyone ever should. She hated hospitals! Through it all, we witnessed a fortitude and good nature that was an amazing example.Mom is survived by her heartbroken husband Hector, adoring sons Joe (Teresa), Bob (Carrie), Tommy (Marisol), grandchildren Brian (Makenzie), Alli (Marshall), Michelle (Mikey), Riki (Gloria), Lisa (Eric), Zack, Ariana, and Jacqlyn, and great-grandchildren Rivers, Cason, Peyton and Luciana.She is to be buried at a private service at Woodlawn cemetery in Santa Monica.



