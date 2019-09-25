|
January 22, 1920 - September 20, 2019 Roberta Mary Nixon of Los Angeles died at her home on September 20th at the age of 99. As a child, Roberta was a good student; she graduated from the Loretto Academy in Kansas City in 1939, and came west to UCLA that fall. She spent almost all of the next 80 years in Los Angeles. Roberta graduated from UCLA in 1943, and obtained her Masters in Library Science from USC in 1944. After a two-year stint at the Sacramento City Library, she returned to Southern California in 1946, and began working at the UCLA Library, where she held a number of jobs (including Reference Librarian, Head of the Bindery, Head of Gifts & Exchange, Assistant Head of Acquisitions, Head of Technical Processing, and a one-year stint developing a University Library in Lagos, Nigeria) until her retirement in 1983. Roberta was an avid reader and art lover throughout her life. In retirement, she remained active, taking art and literature classes, exercising regularly (she loved to swim into her 90's), and making time for her many friends and admirers. Roberta was surrounded by love throughout her life, and is survived, remembered and deeply missed by the many close friends she touched along the way with her shy humor, her understated elegance, and her sly wit. We will miss you, Roberta.For Memorial information, please contact [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019