Roberto Cruz, prominent figure in Hispanic broadcasting pioneer in Los Angeles, has died at the age of 88 near his home in Palmdale of natural causes.Cruz, an immigrant to the US from his native Lima, Peru, began his career as a cameraman for channel 3 in Savannah, GA. On his way to Los Angeles and joining channel 34, he was a radio announcer in Phoenix, AZ.He is considered the first real prime time television news personality and anchor of the nightly news on KMEX from the late 1960's - mid 1970's.He was also given the title of News Director following the death of his boss at the time, Ruben Salazar, who was killed by an LAPD officer during the East LA riots.Cruz left newscasts and began a second successful career with his own company translating multi media projects from feature films and television shows to corporate video. For many years Cruz was the Spanish language voice for Twentieth Century Fox movie trailers. He was also well known in Mexico as he was the Los Angeles correspondent for 24 Horas, the national news program on the Televisa network in Mexico.Roberto Cruz is survived by his three adult children, Andres, Jeanette and Tony; one granddaughter; his sisters, Pia and Norma; brother Augusto; and several nephews and nieces, as well as two former wives.Funeral services will be private and family only due to Corona virus restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store