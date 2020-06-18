ROBIN LYNN AKIYAMA
(63) passed away on June 2, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital.She is survived by her husband, Hideo Akiyama; son, Christopher; daughter, Stacy; grandson, Jaiden; mother, Gloria Hess and sisters, Julie and Lesly; and other relatives.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 22 from 12-2 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. www.FukuiMortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
