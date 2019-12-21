|
Robin Trocki, born June 30, 1956 in Bayonne, NJ, passed away at her home in Burbank on Dec. 14, 2019 surrounded by friends and family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She moved to LA in 1991 and became an active member of both ARC and LA Goal, with both programs providing exceptional services for developmentally disabled adults.Robin worked in the bakery dept. at Ralph's for 17 years, but will be most remembered for her role of Jean Sylvester on the TV show Glee, playing Sue Sylvester's younger sister, and building awareness for Down's Syndrome.Services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Visitation Mon. Dec. 23 at 5:00-9:00PM, and funeral services Tue Dec. 24 at Noon. No flowers please. Donations can be made to ARC: 6456 Whitsett Ave. North Hollywood 91606 or LA Goal: 4911 Overland Ave. Culver City 90230
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019