July 20, 1954 - April 16, 2020 Our naturally platinum blonde, blue-eyed, brilliant goddess passed away suddenly at home in Mission Viejo on April 16, 2020. She was born in Hollywood, CA and raised in Whittier, a 1972 graduate of Whittier High School.Robin had a successful career in automobile sales for decades, working with Chevrolet, Acura, Nissan, and Infinity. She was highly regarded by her colleagues in the industry and over the years amassed a legion of loyal clients.Robin is preceded in death by her father Dr. Robert Gallagher, mother Sibyl Gallagher and brother Phillip. She leaves behind her uncle Dr. H.L. Smith; cousin Judith Justus; extended family; special friends, Matt Klein and Jay Walsh; and a vast array of loving and life-long friends.Robin was unlike anyone we have ever known: a recluse who loved to socialize, a princess who unabashedly did as she pleased, a wit whose humor ranged from the mundane to the erratic, and a poet/philosopher who favored the short version. She was as consistent as the sunrise, having been born fully equipped with these endearing traits and not inclined to abandon them.Robin occasionally tried our souls, but never our love. We just adored her and always will. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at a later date



