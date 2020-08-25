1/
Rochelle Lynette Tetrault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rochelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her sister Anita Tetrault, her brother Leland Tetrault and her nephew Justin Tetrault. Rochelle is predeceased by her mother and father and sister Laurell Tetrault. She was raised in Bremerton, Washington and moved to California where she pursued a career in real estate which lasted for over forty years. Her specialties included the negotiation and sale of individual properties, commercial real estate and property management. She also was an excellent and respected designer and was known for coming up with creative solutions to any problems whether related to financing, remodeling or closing a sale. One of Rochelle's greatest joys was traveling. She traveled to such diverse places as Europe, China, India, Antartica, Africa and Russia amongst many others. We will cherish all the stories, albums and mementos she brought back from her journeys as a reminder of the wonderful and exciting life she lived. Rochelle was interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, in a private ceremony for her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved