passed away peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her sister Anita Tetrault, her brother Leland Tetrault and her nephew Justin Tetrault. Rochelle is predeceased by her mother and father and sister Laurell Tetrault. She was raised in Bremerton, Washington and moved to California where she pursued a career in real estate which lasted for over forty years. Her specialties included the negotiation and sale of individual properties, commercial real estate and property management. She also was an excellent and respected designer and was known for coming up with creative solutions to any problems whether related to financing, remodeling or closing a sale. One of Rochelle's greatest joys was traveling. She traveled to such diverse places as Europe, China, India, Antartica, Africa and Russia amongst many others. We will cherish all the stories, albums and mementos she brought back from her journeys as a reminder of the wonderful and exciting life she lived. Rochelle was interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, in a private ceremony for her family.



