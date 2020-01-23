|
Rochelle Nathan (Sitron) passed away on January 14, 2020. She is finally at peace after a long and courageous battle against cancer. She was a beautiful, energetic, smart, funny, and loving lady. She was our mom, grandmom, sister, and friend. She grew up in Los Angeles and attended Fairfax High School. She also lived in the San Fernando Valley, Palm Desert, and Westlake Village. There will be a Celebration of Rochelle's Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 PM in Oak Park, CA. Contact [email protected] or (805) 807-9994.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020