Roger Bryan Sinker Obituary
1960 - 2019 Roger Bryan Sinker, 59, of Huntington Beach, CA, passed away November 27, 2019.Roger was born on September 27th, 1960 to Raquel and Robert Sinker in Los Angeles, California. Roger was a spirited and aspirational businessman who graduated from University High School in Los Angeles and soon sought his own careers in private enterprise. His sharp tenacity allowed him to become a smart and powerful businessman. In 1983, he met Annette Ohlsson who he later went on to marry and had two children, Ryan and Adam. In his later life, Roger was a large proponent of world culture, and traveled all across the globe. During his free time, Roger took to remodeling houses and fixing up whatever he could get his hands on. Roger's main goal was to make others feel comfortable, and live free of worry. He succeeded in this. We will forever remember and cherish the times spent together, we are humbled to have been present to his unfettered embrace of a life, too short, but filled to the brim, with adventure, optimism, courage, spirit, smiles, advice, ideas and love. He was kind and considerate, and he will be missedRoger is survived by his two children: Ryan and Adam Sinker, his siblings Jeff Sinker and Jody Slocum, his sister-in-law Mary Sinker, his brother-in-law Christopher Slocum, his nieces, Jennifer Sinker and Krista Slocum and his nephew Colin Slocum. Roger is buried at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, California. His memories will be cherished in the hearts of many.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020
