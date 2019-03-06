August 23, 1930 - February 28, 2019 Businessman and local legend Roger Eldon Bacon passed peacefully Thursday morning, February 28, 2019. Born on August 23, 1930 in Los Angeles to Lester and Marion Bacon, Roger graduated from Redondo Union High School. After high school he worked for his family's car dealership, Les Bacon and Sons of Hermosa Beach, where he gained notoriety for his high energy ads on KTLA-TV encouraging viewers to "Get off your couch and get on down to Bacon Ford!" Anyone who has known Roger would agree that his tenacity in business can't be overstated. After his car dealership days he became a successful real estate developer. His ownership and management of the Park Pacific Shopping Center on Pacific Coast Highway and Aviation Boulevard was one of his proudest achievements. Roger was an engaged community leader. Most notably, he created the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame in 2003 and fundraised for the Hermosa Beach Educational Foundation. He was also a skilled sport fisherman and freediver. Roger will be greatly missed but remembered always for his unflappable determination, keen understanding of business, support for his family, and his great love for Hermosa and Redondo Beach. Roger is survived by his brother, Robert S. Bacon; his son, Stephen Fleming Bacon; his daughter, Robin Bailey (Bacon) Geissler; his son-in-law, Robert Nation; his granddaughter, Lauren Geissler Giometti; his grandson-in-law, Joseph Giometti; his great-grandson, Jack Giometti; his great-granddaughter, Georgia Giometti; and nephews Bruce Robert Bacon, Lester Campbell Bacon, and Eric John Bacon; and cousins Joan Rechsteiner and Philip Wilmott. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019