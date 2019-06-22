Resources More Obituaries for Roger Shulman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roger Michael Shulman

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 1, 1943 - June 13, 2019 Roger Michael Shulman, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday June 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Los Angeles, California, after a lengthy 6-year battle with lung cancer. Roger was born September 1st, 1943 in his city by the bay: San Francisco. He was born to Joseph Daniel Shulman of Glasgow, Scotland, and Ruth Dorothy Shulman (née Sommers) of California. Roger spent his boyhood playing in Golden Gate Park. After attending George Washington High School he attended UC Berkeley where he joined the SAM Fraternity. His many funny stories of being at Cal will keep us laughing. His fraternity and Cal Golden Bears remained close to him always. Roger then attended and graduated Boalt Law School where he met his cherished friend for many years Bob Bauer. His stories of ducking tear gas to get to his law classes and fraternity dogs getting into dogfights during classes still make us laugh. Roger met the love of his life Donna Doyle in 1967 San Francisco's Summer of Love that set the backdrop to a long and loving marriage of 50 years. Roger then headed south to the entertainment capital of Los Angeles to begin a career in Showbiz that spanned many years. He was many things to many shows. Roger and his creative partner John Baskin worked with Norman Lear, and were story editors, story writers, and producers to shows such as Love American Style, The David Frost Show, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Three's Company, Man of the People, and 704 Hauser Street. He also co-wrote a movie, American Raspberry. Along with his partners he created his own shows like Nearly Departed with Eric Idle and his opus Crazy Like A Fox with Jack Warden for which they were nominated for an Emmy. A more brilliant, funny, creative person never lived. His photographic memory was instantaneous. He could answer any question asked. He always brought his amazing humor and stories to every occasion and was quick to make friends. He was an inspiration and mentor to countless people. Roger loved ancient history, art, all music, especially classical; he could recall any song. His huge brain was taken from us too soon and will be sorely missed during crossword hour. He had a huge curiosity for all things. The man loved to eat, always looking forward to the tastiest food and a cold margarita. The anchovy pizzas of this world can rest easy now. He also loved Lake Tahoe. Our family vacations there are legendary; playing poker and making sports bets with his grandsons and watching the ducks by Fallen Leaf Lake will live forever in our memory. Most importantly he was a man that loved and took care of his family, and friends. Well Dad actually preferred his animals, especially his little dogs and parakeets. He always screamed and yelled when we brought the pets home, but ended up loving them the most and crying the deepest at their loss. His daughters had beater cars but his pets dined on filet mignon. Roger was predeceased by his loving parents and beloved brother Dick. He leaves behind his loving wife Donna, his loving daughters Darcie (Red) Clark and Stephanie (Robert) Dondanville as well as his four grandchildren Alexandria, Jake, Chase, and Jenna Clark, and numerous friends and family. Be in peace Poppy! We will try to follow your words of wisdom and not be Rock Dumb Stupid. Until we meet again, we will love you MADLY forever. Brontosaurus Productions is now closed. A special thanks you to Dr. Peter Boasberg who took such good care of our dad. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , , or the animal shelter of your choice. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.