June 1, 1951 - March 22, 2019 Roger Bernard Selbert was born on June 1, 1951 to Harold and Paula Selbert of Teaneck, NJ. He met Kim Glaser, the love of his life, in 1971. They were married for 45 wonderful years. Roger was a writer, researcher, futurist and public speaker. He earned a Ph.D. in International Relations from USC and a B.A. in History from Bowdoin College. Roger enjoyed discussing politics, education and controversial topics. He loved playing golf and soccer. Roger cared deeply for his family. He leaves behind his wife, Kim, daughter, Adrienne (Brent) Johnson, grandchildren, Sidney and Riot, sisters, Arlene Arnold and Rochelle Mayer, and his brother, Mark Selbert. Roger died on March 22, 2019. Services were held on April 2, 2019 at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019