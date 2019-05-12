Resources More Obituaries for Roger Sleight Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roger William Sleight

August 6, 1938 - May 1, 2019 A 54 years resident of San Francisco, Roger William Sleight, oldest son of Roger William Alexander Sleight and Virginia Clare Searls Sleight, died peacefully on [DAY, MONTH, YEAR] at The Tamalpais in Greenbrae, California.Roger was born August 6, 1938, in Batavia, New York. His family owned and operated both the bank and the general store in Oakfield, New York since the early 1900s. His father worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as an Air Force Contracting Officer and his mother was a social worker in Honeoye Falls, New York. His family was active in both the Batavia and HoneoyeFalls, New York, Presbyterian Churchs.Roger graduated in 1954 from Spencerport High School, Rochester, New York, where he was a trombone player in the marching band, an Eagle Scout, and the recipient of both the National War Memorial and New York State Regent's Scholarships.Roger then attended Colgate University, graduating with a B.A. in Russian Studies in 1959. Among many other activities and accomplishments, he was the Sigma Nu Commander, Vice President of Pi Delta Epsilon, a member of the Student Senate, and Editor-in-Chief of Colgate's Salmagundi Yearbook. He was a Phi Beta Kappa and named in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.Continuing with his fascination with everything Russian, Roger learned to speak, read and write Russian and received a Master's Degree in Russian Studies from the University of Michigan in 1960.Roger received his J.D. from Stanford University Law School in 1963. He embarked on what would be a 50-year legal career by immediately joining Sedgwick, Detert, Moran and Arnold, then a small firm of about 17 attorneys with a single office in San Francisco. He remained at the firm for his entire career. Later known as Sedgwick LLP, the firm went on to become an international defense trial firm, with more than 14 offices and several hundred attorneys at its zenith.He served as managing partner of Sedgwick, Detert, Moran & Arnold from 1980-1990. He was instrumental in the firm's early expansion, overseeing the opening of Sedgwick offices in Los Angeles (1979), London, New York and Zurich (1985), Orange County (1988), and Chicago (1989). Roger was a 50-year member of the California State Bar and California Supreme Court.Roger was appreciated by all who knew and worked with him as a brilliant legal mind and a gentle soul. In managing the law firm, he treated all attorneys and personnel with great respect, and he was always available to partners, associates or employees to deal with their problems and questions with patience, wit, wisdom and compassion. While extremely modest, Roger was an accomplished trial lawyer who tried more than 100 trials during his illustrious career, and spent countless hours doing pro bono work. He will be remembered as an exemplary attorney, a highly respected managing partner, a beloved mentor and friend, with a heart of gold.In addition to is legal career, Roger had many other interests. He was a world traveler who twice climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro. He ran the San Francisco Marathon twice. He was a Life Master Bridge player and a lifetime San Francisco Symphony ticket holder. Grieg, Nielsen and Sebiliius were his favorite composers. Roger will always be remembered for his brilliant, honorable and egalitarian mind. His favorite saying was "Libete', Egalite' Fraternite."Roger is survived by his spouse of 42 years, Mark Charles Backer; his brother Richard Alden Sleight (Sharon); his nephews, Joshua and Zachary Sleight; and cousins, Barbara Doane, Susan O'Leary, Stephen Gilbert and Rae Wulfhorst.A Memorial Service and a tribute to Roger's life will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Jackson and Fillmore Streets, San Francisco, at a later date. After the service, a private entombment of Roger's ashes will be in the family crypt at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, California. Memorial contributions may be made to the San Francisco Symphony in Roger's name. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019