February 28, 1929 - September 30, 2020 Roger Sorenson passed away at home at age 91, attended by loving family members. He was born in Minot, North Dakota to Harry Sorenson and Marion Covart Sorenson. He spent idyllic summers in Buffalo, Minnesota with his maternal grandparents, and attended Minot High School, where he excelled in academics, athletics, and music. Roger was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at University of North Dakota and graduated Phi Beta Kappa, then obtained his medical degree at University of Illinois in Chicago. He moved to San Francisco where he performed his internship at Mount Zion Hospital and met his future wife. He joined the US Army Medical Corps in 1955 and did his residency in Ophthalmology at Letterman Army Hospital, where their first two daughters were born. Roger practiced his specialty at Valley Forge Army Hospital in Pennsylvania for his last 3 years of service. He resigned his commission in 1962, after which the family returned to California, where their third daughter was born.Roger practiced Ophthalmology in Inglewood, Los Angeles, Century City and Santa Monica, while also spending time each month at the 10th District PTA Clinic, where school children were referred for ear and eye problems. He also volunteered at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA, helping to monitor medical students and residents in completing their required clinical hours. He received the Rodman Irvine Prize in 2000 for this work. In some of his spare time he went to Mexico to see patients with the Flying Samaritans. Roger retired after working for 50 years in the private sector.Roger loved Jazz and Blues; played trumpet in a Dixieland band; wrote voluminous stanzas of poetry; and studied interfaith peace and justice solutions with the Worldview Exploration Seminar. Roger loved the many family cats and dogs. He was an avid reader of poetry, philosophy, psychology, & science fiction, collecting many volumes. His latter years were spent in California, in Pacific Grove, Rohnert Park, and Rio Vista.Roger was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister Mary Lee and her husband David, sister-in-law Roberta, and step-mother Magda. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene, daughters Erica Sorenson, Shelley Sorenson and Hillary Bussio; sons-in-law David Halperin and Tom Bussio; grandsons Riley Halperin and Michael Halperin; nieces Sarah Lee Davis and Kim Michel; sister-in-law Cynthia Milford; and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the caregivers with Affordable Home Health and American Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate support during Roger's last months. A private family memorial will be held in the future. The Neptune Society of Northern California has been responsible for arrangements. The SPCA was one of his favorite charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store