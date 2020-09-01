1/
Roland Albert Childs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 5, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Born in Ohio and raised in Santa Monica, Rollie lived a good life and was loved by many. Noted for his kindness, intelligence, smile, and sense of humor, he graduated from Santa Monica High School, UCLA, and studied law at UCLA and USC. He was a navigator in the Army Air Corps during WWII and practiced law in Los Angeles County for 40 years. Pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Naomi, and his daughter, Janice, he is survived by his children Bennett, Susan, David, their spouses, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sister Marilyn, and many life-long friends. Rollie was a founder and sponsor of Concern Foundation for Cancer Research. A family service was held at Hillside Memorial Park on August 30. A Zoom memorial will be held on September 13. Please contact bigr1925@gmail.com for information. Donations in Rollie's memory can be made to Concern Foundation or World Central Kitchen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved