June 5, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Born in Ohio and raised in Santa Monica, Rollie lived a good life and was loved by many. Noted for his kindness, intelligence, smile, and sense of humor, he graduated from Santa Monica High School, UCLA, and studied law at UCLA and USC. He was a navigator in the Army Air Corps during WWII and practiced law in Los Angeles County for 40 years. Pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Naomi, and his daughter, Janice, he is survived by his children Bennett, Susan, David, their spouses, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sister Marilyn, and many life-long friends. Rollie was a founder and sponsor of Concern Foundation for Cancer Research. A family service was held at Hillside Memorial Park on August 30. A Zoom memorial will be held on September 13. Please contact bigr1925@gmail.com for information. Donations in Rollie's memory can be made to Concern Foundation or World Central Kitchen.



