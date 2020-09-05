October 8, 1926 - August 3, 2020 Roland Herbst, 93, died Aug. 3 at his home in Mar Vista, following a stroke. Roland was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Ethel and Herman Herbst. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Gloria, and sister, Patricia. After serving in the army during World War 2, Roland earned a PhD in nuclear physics from St. Louis University in 1953. Four days after graduation, he married Gloria Ann Nirgenau, and remained married for 66 years until her death, in 2019. They had five children. In 1954, they moved to Livermore, CA where Roland ultimately became Associate Director for Nuclear Design at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory. In 1969, they moved to Arlington, VA. Roland served as Deputy Director, Defense Research & Engineering (Space & Strategic Systems) at the Department of Defense. In 1971, Roland became one of the founding members of Research & Development Associates in Marina del Rey-a spin-off of the RAND Corporation's physics department. At the end of his career, he returned to the Lawrence Laboratory. He participated in the Geneva Arms Control talks, served as a Jason Associate and was appointed by Ronald Reagan to the General Advisory Committee of the US Arms Control & Disarmament Agency. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Department of Defense. Following retirement, he consulted on arms control policy issues and volunteered for 12 years at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica.Roland was a devoted husband, a devout Catholic and a life-long learner, with an insatiable curiosity. He was defined by his adventurous spirit. He started alpine and cross-country skiing in his mid-40's and continued into his 80's. He became an avid scuba diver in his 50's, enjoying underwater photography and classes in marine biology. He loved hiking and backpacking throughout the Sierras and traveling the world, studying history. He leaves his children, their spouses, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. We miss him, but are grateful he has been reunited with Gloria. A memorial celebration is expected after the pandemic. Donations to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank would honor his memory.



