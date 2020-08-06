February 29, 1932 - July 17, 2020 Roland John Handy Ph.D., 88, of Oxnard California, passed away at his home at 6:20 pm. Friday July 17, 2020. Roland was born in Boston Massachusetts to John George Handy and wife Eugenie Nassan on February 29, 1932.Roland moved with his family to California in 1946 and joined the army in 1953. He was stationed in Texas serving as a communications engineer. Roland met Lorraine Sabbagh in 1954 at her house in Los Angeles while visiting friends. At first, she said he was a show-off and was too tall. He called her the next morning to invite her to go to Zuma beach. It took a bit of sweet talk to get her to accept. They knew they would marry after just four days. Roland traveled between Texas and Los Angeles to see Lorraine while on furlough and duty trips until he managed to get himself stationed in San Pedro, California. They were married in 1955 and he was discharged in February, 1956. They lived with their growing family in several locations within the San Fernando Valley. They purchased their Oxnard residence in 1983.Roland graduated from the following schools earning these degrees: Marshall High School (1949), Los Angeles City College AA (1953), UCLA BS in Applied Physics (1958); MS in Applied Physics (1960); Ph.D in Engineering (1977).Roland worked as an engineer and program manager for several companies including Hughes Aircraft, Xerox, T.R.W., and Raytheon. He developed several patents and participated in the project that landed the Surveyor robot on the Moon. Roland also worked as a college professor teaching engineering, physics, and mathematics. He was always willing to give extra help to students that wanted it. He continued to teach into his early eighties.Roland was a loving and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed holding and playing with his babies including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to play Bridge whenever he could get three other Bridge players together. Roland loved riding his cruiser bike along the beach bike path near his home in Oxnard, his favorite place to be. As an engineer, he was always inclined to try to fix household or automotive problems by himself. He lived a full, blessed life and will be greatly missed.Roland is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine Handy; his three daughters: Cheryl Cunningham and her husband Steve, Patti Handy, and Michelle Bernstorff and her husband Bruce; his two sons, John Handy and Greg Handy and his wife Maria; seven grandchildren: Nicole and husband Brian Wiese, Devin and wife Jenny Cunningham, Blake Gonzalez, Rebecca Bernstorff, Heidi Bernstorff, Teresa Handy and Matthew Handy; and three great-grandchildren, Chandler Wiese, Harper Wiese, and Riley Cunningham.



