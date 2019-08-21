|
September 21, 1925 - August 15, 2019 Roland "Bud" Nesbit Smoot died peacefully of natural causes on August 15, 2019, at his home in Santa Monica, with loved ones at his side. He was 93. Bud was born in New London, Connecticut, in 1925, the eldest child of Vice Admiral Roland N. Smoot and Sally Smoot (née Ridgely). As the son of a naval officer, Bud lived all over the US, attending 14 different schools. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1943 and enlisted in the US Army, where he served with the Intelligence and Reconnaissance platoon of the 341st Infantry Regiment of the 86th Division. He fought in the European theater until May of 1945, and returned to civilian life in 1946. Stateside, he returned to complete his bachelor's degree in chemistry with the Caltech class of 1950 and to graduate from Georgetown Law in 1954. He joined Lyon & Lyon, a Los Angeles intellectual property law firm, in 1955, retiring 48 years later in 2003. He served as managing partner for decades, and the firm represented major clients in all industries, including American Honda Corporation. Bud had four sons from his first marriage: Scott (Julia), Robert (Virginia), Roland III, and K.C. (Liz). Bud remarried in 1981 to the love of his life, Ruth Craig, and became stepfather to Kerry (David) and Scott (Kristina). Bud and Ruthie loved spending time with family, and hosted memorable extended family gatherings at their home each year. They loved travel, skiing, and golf. Bud was also an accomplished gourmet cook, and has shared a compilation of his favorite recipes with friends and family. Ever a scholar of the law, Bud was happy to share legal expertise with family and community during his retirement. Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sally Loftin (née Smoot). He is survived by Ruthie, his children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Bud's life on September 20. More information is available by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Caltech Undergraduate Scholarships. California Institute of Technology, 1200 E California Blvd., MC 5-32, Pasadena, CA 91125.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019