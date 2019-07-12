1960 - 2019On June 27th, 2019 Ron B. Jacobson passed away in Yucca Valley. He was 58. Ron was a carpenter and could build anything and he had many talents. He was very smart, funny, witty, and could always make you laugh. He loved animals and the outdoors and also loved his music very much. Ron is survived by his mother Barbara Scaife, sister Roxanne Boettcher, brother-in-law Mark Boettcher, nephew Michael Boettcher, and many other family members and dear friends. He was taken from us too soon. He is now in the hands of God. Ron will be missed so very much and never will he be forgotten. No services are planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 17, 2019