June 21, 1945 - April 11, 2020 Ron Raviv was born to a modest family in Focsani, Romania on June 21, 1945. At the age of 16, Ron immigrated with his family to Israel, where he quickly learned Hebrew and displayed the merits of his uncanny mathematical mind. He was accepted to the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology to study electrical engineering and joined the Israeli Army Service. Ron went on to join the Israel Ministry of Defense, accepting a position as a Military Procurement Officer that would bring him on his first mission to the United States. He married Miriam Mostysser in April 1975 and together they moved to New York City. After working with the Ministry of Defense, Ron joined Tadiran as the right-hand man to the Chief of Electronic Systems and Electronic Warfare. A later position with Tadiran's subsidiary sent him on a mission to Los Angeles, and he decided to stay in California with his family. After 30 years, he retired from electrical engineering to become a successful real estate investor.Ron was known for his warmth and hospitality, his passion for theater and opera, and his unrivaled joke-telling. He loved to entertain, hosting a wide social circle for weekly opera nights and annual red-carpet Oscar parties at his home. He was well known for his ability to make a delicious tiramisu and could always be relied upon to grace his friends' parties with multiple cakes, regale them with stories, and make everyone around him laugh. Above all, he cared deeply for his family and had immense pride in his children and grandchildren. Ron passed away on April 11, 2020 after suffering a sudden stroke. He is survived by his three children, Eyal, Barak and Dana; his two grandchildren, Love and Sam; and his girlfriend, Erika Simon.



