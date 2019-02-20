Home

September 1945 - January 2019 In loving memory of Ronald A. Warren who passed away in January. An alumnus of Stanford, MIT and Harvard, he had careers in engineering and business. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Dwight and Edna Warren. He is survived by his brother Dwight (Grace) Warren, his niece Jennifer (Michael) Hamilton, great-nephew Logan Hamilton and cousins Rick Maki and Nikki Maki. Interment was at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
