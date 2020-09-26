Ronald Gart of Beverly Hills passed away surrounded by loved ones on 9/23/2020. Ron was born April 9, 1954 in Kansas City MO to Alfred & Barbara Solomon . Ron had the biggest heart, the most brilliant mind, and a restless soul. With unwavering integrity and morality, he left a permanent mark on the lives of all those he met. Ron is simply eternal.He will live on in his daughter Kylie Daylin, brother Rick (Angela) Gart, Debbie Gart, niece Cynthia, nephews Michael & Matthew, and many friends. Services will be limited to family. Donations in his memory may be made to THE Wounded Warrior Project
.