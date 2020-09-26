1/1
Ronald Alan Gart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Gart of Beverly Hills passed away surrounded by loved ones on 9/23/2020. Ron was born April 9, 1954 in Kansas City MO to Alfred & Barbara Solomon . Ron had the biggest heart, the most brilliant mind, and a restless soul. With unwavering integrity and morality, he left a permanent mark on the lives of all those he met. Ron is simply eternal.He will live on in his daughter Kylie Daylin, brother Rick (Angela) Gart, Debbie Gart, niece Cynthia, nephews Michael & Matthew, and many friends. Services will be limited to family. Donations in his memory may be made to THE Wounded Warrior Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved