Ronald Charles Carlson


1930 - 2020
Ronald Charles Carlson Obituary
January 1, 1930 - February 17, 2020 Ronald Carlson died February 17, 2020 at his home in Palos Verdes. Devoted husband of late wife, Carol. Much cherished and loving father of Christine, Doug, Paul, Kevin, Cathleen, Karen, Scott and Colleen. Also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline, Stephen, Elizabeth, Courtney, Kelsey, Michael, Allison, Amanda, Shannon, Anna, Joey, Colton, Jack and Thomas. And by his great-grandchildren, Miles, Lyla, Lucy, Teddy and Sydney. The family thanks Atalie Lewis for her devoted care of our Dad. Services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
