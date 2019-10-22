|
|
April 27, 1935 - October 17, 2019 Ronald David Goodman passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his Tarzana home at the age of 84. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Alexander and Irene (Becky) Goodman. At a young age, he and his family relocated to Los Angeles, California. He was a graduate of Ridgewood Military Academy, CA, in 1952 and Pomona College, CA, in 1957. As one of the founding fathers of Municipal "Muni" bond business in California, he enjoyed a successful career spanning over a half century. He cherished his clients, and they knew it. Ronald was an exemplary human being. He was a devoted father who adored his sons. This man of many great achievements will be dearly missed by the many lives he touched. He is survived by his brother, Jeffery, two sons, Michael and Martin, and grandson Miles. Services begin at 11am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Groman Eden Mortuary, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 22, 2019