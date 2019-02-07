Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dean Gloyd


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Dean Gloyd Obituary
August 14, 1935 - January 28, 2019 Ronald was born to Theresa English and Gurdon Gloyd in Spencer, Iowa, on August 14, 1935. Ronald grew up in Spencer until his parents moved to California in 1951. On December 10, 1962 he and Donna Marie Handy were married. They made their home in La Puente, California, where both were active members of Moose International and Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. Ronald owned and operated City Motor Parts in La Puente for many years until he retired. Ronald is survived by his children, Joyce Bless, Robert Dean Gloyd, Janice Key Ness and Barbara Jean Gloyd, eleven grandchildren, siblings Tom Gloyd, Elvina Bonnstetter, Onalee Reitzel, Clara Kirby, and Pamela Peeler. Ronald passed away on January 28, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.