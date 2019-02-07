|
August 14, 1935 - January 28, 2019 Ronald was born to Theresa English and Gurdon Gloyd in Spencer, Iowa, on August 14, 1935. Ronald grew up in Spencer until his parents moved to California in 1951. On December 10, 1962 he and Donna Marie Handy were married. They made their home in La Puente, California, where both were active members of Moose International and Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. Ronald owned and operated City Motor Parts in La Puente for many years until he retired. Ronald is survived by his children, Joyce Bless, Robert Dean Gloyd, Janice Key Ness and Barbara Jean Gloyd, eleven grandchildren, siblings Tom Gloyd, Elvina Bonnstetter, Onalee Reitzel, Clara Kirby, and Pamela Peeler. Ronald passed away on January 28, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2019