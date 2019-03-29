Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Sigler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald F. Sigler

Dr. Ronald F. Sigler, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Born in 1932 to Irving and Hannah Sigler, he is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Lorraine, children Carolyn, David, Sharyn, and Jeannine, and granddaughter Emily, who was one of the greatest joys of his life. He is also survived by his brother Arthur, sister Muriel, niece Melody, and nephew Dorian. A native New Yorker, Ron never lost his Brooklyn accent, and always remembered the abundant opportunities for cultural enrichment the city of his youth offered, such as the Henry Street Settlement House where he studied violin, the youth orchestras in which he played, and the city's many movie theaters. He often recalled visiting NBC Studios for a junior symphony broadcast and literally running into the world-renowned conductor Arturo Toscanini. After earning a B.A. in music at Queens College, he moved to Los Angeles, where he met Lorraine in 1957 and began working as a librarian in Buena Park. After attaining an M.A. in Library Science from UCLA in 1964, Ron served as Audio-Visual Coordinator for the Los Angeles County Library System until 1973. He returned to graduate school during his recovery from injuries sustained in a traffic accident, achieving a Ph.D. in Library Science from Florida State University in 1977 while re-learning to walk, and accepting a teaching position at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Library School. A fierce opponent of censorship, he created a "Freedom to View" statement for the Educational Film Library Association, which was also adopted by the American Library Association, and which guarantees library patrons access to "films and other audiovisual materials which represent a diversity of views and expression." In 1981 Ron was appointed to the Classification and Rating Administration (CARA) Board of the Motion Picture Association of America, the first librarian to serve in that position. He continued to teach Library Science courses on film until his retirement. His family will miss his warmth and humor, his appreciation of life, and the love that he devoted to each of us. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Home of Peace Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019