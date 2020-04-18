|
August 9, 1934 - April 9, 2020 Ronald Malin, loved by his family and friends for his strong mind and his gentle heart, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. A prominent Los Angeles attorney and entrepreneur, he traveled the world, sailed the open sea, and came to his final rest in Palm Desert. Ron graduated from USC, and then studied law in Denver, where he met the love of his life and his wife of nearly 60 years, Roni Sue. While raising their family in Los Angeles, Ron founded the international law firm of Troy Malin, which grew a preeminent practice of real estate and business law, with offices in LA, Washington DC, and Paris. His entrepreneurial drive led him to launch his next chapter as a founder and partner in several ventures, including a Beverly Hills bank, a Kentucky-style horse breeding ranch, and a grape farm, among other enterprises. Ron was active in civic affairs, and was appointed by the governor to advise the LA County Regional Planning Commission. Generous with his time and resources, Ron's humanitarian efforts centered on children and the disabled, as a board member of the California , and, with his wife, supporting the work of SHARE, a non-profit for at-risk and developmentally challenged youth. He received greatest fulfillment by mentoring and helping individuals, from aspiring lawyers to friends in need, and those from underserved communities. An avid biker, Ron loved to ride with his close buddies. At sea, sailing his Ericson, he channeled some of his finest qualities: his skill in strategy and problem solving, his spirit of collaboration, his grace. As captain of the yacht Resolute, he amassed a case of awards for regattas to Catalina, Mexico, and beyond. Yet in naming his first boat Family Affair, he never lost sight of where his heart was anchored. What stands out for everyone who knew Ron was his smile and his laugh. That warmth was his essence, infusing how he worked and how he lived–and it will always endure for those who loved him. Ron is survived by his wife Roni Sue, children Andrea, Allison, and Gregory Malin; grandchildren Isabel and Elena DeBre, Benjamin and Sebastian Malin.
