April 5, 1938 - January 2, 2020 Ron, a native of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, at the age of 81. Ron leaves behind his daughter, Tamara Roth of Seattle, WA, and son, Jonathan Roth of Malibu, daughter-in-law Alison Geller Roth, and predeceased by his son, Dr. Richard Roth of Santa Monica; 4 grandchildren, Elijah Roth, Harrison, Spencer and Isabella Roth. Please consider donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in his honor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 9, 2020