Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Irwin Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Irwin Roth Obituary
April 5, 1938 - January 2, 2020 Ron, a native of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, at the age of 81. Ron leaves behind his daughter, Tamara Roth of Seattle, WA, and son, Jonathan Roth of Malibu, daughter-in-law Alison Geller Roth, and predeceased by his son, Dr. Richard Roth of Santa Monica; 4 grandchildren, Elijah Roth, Harrison, Spencer and Isabella Roth. Please consider donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in his honor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -