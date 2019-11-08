|
January 26, 1931 - November 13, 2018 First Anniversary of Passing Dr. Ronald Joseph Oard was called by his Lord November 13th, 2018. He was the youngest of four children by James and Eunice Oard, growing up on a farm in Longmont, CO. Jesuit educated at Regis, Creighton, and St. Louis Universities, he taught history and political science at Mt. St. Mary's College in Brentwood for almost 40 years. He also molded the young minds of future generations at Crespi Carmelite High School, volunteering to teach the Great Books program in the late 1970s through the early 1980s. Ron was an athlete his entire life, playing baseball and football in high school, tennis and golf with family and friends, and later jogging and swimming. He encouraged his sons to play sports year-round, and he supported those endeavors as a referee in the Louise Park flag-football league and a Little League umpire at St. Bridget of Sweden, where he was also a lector and Eucharistic minister. His efforts at providing maps for Boy Scout trips in the era before cell phones will be remembered by many. His passions were reading, current events, and playing bridge. He was known for making his guests welcome with the offer of a libation, and many will remember he referred to those who crossed him as creatures desiring they be hoisted on their own petard for their perceived transgression. If driving, he wondered if the offender was gazing at their navel. An honorary Irishman by marriage, Ron is survived by his wife Margaret, his sons and daughters-in-law Ron and Kelly, Marty and Donna, and Brian and Sandy, five grandchildren Samantha, Kaytlyn, Alex, Briana and Athena, and great-granddaughter Seraphina. Ron was a loving husband to Margaret for 59 years and a great father providing discipline, guidance, mentoring, and advice to his three sons and countless other faculty, students and friends. His family, friends, and students will remember Ron fondly. He touched the lives of many throughout his life, always the teacher and all, forever, his students.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019