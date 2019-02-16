April 26, 1933 - February 13, 2019 Born in Los Angeles, Ca., to Eleanor and Jerry Knoll. He was one of four children: Barbara Wenzel (deceased), Maureen Kosinski, and Kay Avery. He attended St. Paul the Apostle grammar school and then Loyola High School which he paid for himself. He enjoyed his high school experience where he was student VP, lettered in football, track (pole vaulting) and diving on the swim team. He continued strong connections to Loyola friends and fund raising for the school. He went on to Loyola University on a football scholarship, and graduated from UCLA in 1958 with a business degree. His education was interrupted as he joined the US Army for 2 years to serve in Germany during the Korean War. He entered the real estate financial world as a loan consultant at Home Savings and Loan as a Loan Officer. During this time he met the love of his life, Patti Wever, at work. They married and had 4 children in 6 years. In 1967 he joined the Charles Dunn Company as a commercial real estate broker and a managing partner until 1992. He then worked for William Gregory Mortgage, owned by his son Greg, as a developer and mortgage consultant. He created student housing at USC among other developments. Ron was always an adventurer. He enjoyed skiing (water and snow), mountain climbing, body surfing, tennis and golf. He also loved poker and the horses. His passions in life were his family, his deep faith in God, Alcoholics Anonymous and his country. He was an active parishioner and past president of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Holy Name Society and Lector. In AA he helped, mentored and sponsored numerous men in recovery for 30 years. There he created beautiful, meaningful and lasting friendships. He was so grateful to the Program and all the people he encountered. He is survived by Patti, his wife of 58 years, and his children: Cindy (Max), Greg (Jeanine), Kathy (Jeff) and Christy (Rob). Grandchildren: Janee (Randy), Christopher, Erin, Taylor, Parker, Natalie, Dominic, and Easton. And a great-grandchild Harlowe. He has inspired so many with his faith, selflessness, and wisdom and will be deeply missed. God's faithful servant – Gone to another meeting! Services will be held February 28th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2551 Eshelman Ave., Lomita, Ca., at 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, Ron would love donations to House of Hope (www.houseofhopesp.com) and the Beacon House (www.beaconhouse.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019