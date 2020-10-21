1/1
Ronald Lee "Ronn" Davis
March 10, 1943 - October 7, 2020 "We can no longer think of a world as 'what I see, I feel, or what I know to be the truth.' Instead, we should direct our energy to 'what we see, we feel, and what we construct to be our truth in our time.' We must strike a common ground."Artist and Educator, Ronald Lee Davis (Ronn) passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 77 at his home in Topanga, California. Born in Los Angeles to Robert Lee Davis and Edith Bellamy, he spent his formative years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and abroad. Ronn was a highly respected figure as Professor of Fine Arts and Design at Santa Monica College, Chairman of the SMC Arts Department, leader of SMC's Art Mentor Program, Commissioner of the Santa Monica Arts Commission, and board member of the Craft & Folk Art Museum Los Angeles. His remarkable life included early involvement with the musical "Hair" and designing the original GAP logo. His formal education included a Bachelor of Arts from Cal State University at Long Beach and a Master of Fine Arts from Claremont Graduate School. He exhibited widely, curated numerous exhibitions, and was an essential member of the Studio Z and Zip Zap artist collectives.Ronn's gift for teaching was rooted in his ability to find and amplify the positive attributes of his students. He was a brilliant instructor and a demanding yet compassionate mentor, who continually sparked his students' artistic aspirations and guided young art students to realize their full capacity. Ronn retired from Santa Monica College in 2018 after 28 years of service.Ronn will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Arnold, Stevie, and Bobby, and his many friends, students, and colleagues. Plans for a celebration of life are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ronn Davis Art Scholarship, which he established for students at Santa Monica College. https://santamonicacollegefoundation.org/ronn_davis.php

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
