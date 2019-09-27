|
|
February 22, 1935 - September 14, 2019 Ronald passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Weirton, West Virginia, February 22, 1935, the only child of Helen and Walter Lash. He graduated from Follansbee High School and attended the University of West Virginia for one year before moving to California in 1954. He attended the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1957 and then a MBA in 1963. He was a very proud and loyal Trojan supporting the University's various academic and athletic programs. Ron started his career at Radioplane, a division of Northrup Grumman. At Radioplane he met his beloved wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for 61 happy years. He joined The Aerospace Corporation in 1963, first at the San Bernardino facility and then transferred to El Segundo in 1972. He retired from The Aerospace Corporation after 40 years. While at Aerospace he managed classified satellite and missile defense programs. He was a loving and devoted father to his children, Susan and Jon. He was always there to support them in all their endeavors, coaching soccer and little league baseball, and there for swimming and diving meets and Girl and Boy Scout activities. Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra, and his children, Susan Lash of Rolling Hills Estates, and Jon Lash of Rancho Palos Verdes. On September 21, 2019 he was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on October 18 at St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his name to the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering or Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Foundation in Torrance, Ca.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019