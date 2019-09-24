|
March 12, 1936 - September 22, 2019 If love were a physical, tangible, measurable thing, there would have been a hefty spike in its supply on March 12, 1936, when Ronald Locks entered the world. The only son born to Harry and Bertha Locks. Ron, Ronnie, Dad or Poppy - as he was known affectionately by those who loved him - was a native resident of Los Angeles. He graduated Fairfax High and attended LACC. He was married to his high school sweetheart Sandy Adler, for over 62 years.Ron proudly served in the US Navy. Was well known in the world of interior design as a preferred artisan for over 40 years. Ron built something that most people only dream of: a wealth founded in family and immeasurable love. He lived for his family and friends, and he reveled in every joyous moment and shared experience. He impressed upon his loved ones the importance of being together: traveling together, laughing together, accomplishing milestones together, watching UCLA games together, drinking Dewars together, overcoming hardship together, lifting one another up, together.Ron had a wonderful sense of humor and mischief, tempered by his warmth, kindness, and good looks...he made friends everywhere...Ron is survived by Sandy, his daughters: Shelly (Jeff), Stacey (Marty), and Julie (Aaron); his six grandchildren, their beautiful partners, and grandogs too. Also, the many, many friends he made along the way, who will love him forever. Services will be held on Wednesday at 3pm Groman Eden Memorial Park
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 24, 2019