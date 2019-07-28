|
August 20, 1938 - July 12, 2019 Ron Kligerman passed away Friday July 12, 2019 at his home in Shady Canyon in the arms of his wife and longtime business partner, Nancy Kligerman. Ron was born August 20, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to Ruben and Rose Kligerman and was the youngest of 3-children.Ron was very active in his youth, was a talented baseball player and he enjoyed going to the mountains to snow ski. Ron loved German Shepherds and from his youth to his death, always had one by his side.Ron attended college for a period, was a proud U.S. Marine, and after his service joined the Philadelphia Police Department, where he was an Undercover Narcotics Officer for 6-years. He was later lured away from the law enforcement profession by his brother-in-law, who taught him the flooring business. He met the love of his life Nancy Silverman in the summer of 1968 who is from Baltimore, MD. They dated for a few months before they were married on June 22nd, 1969 in Baltimore. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last month. Ron and Nancy moved to California in1978 and later founded SCS Flooring Systems in 1982. Under their direction SCS has become an industry leader as the 'go to' customer oriented commercial flooring solution provider.Ron was passionate about SCS, its employees, its customers and suppliers. Those who were lucky enough to work with Ron knew him as caring, fair, a good listener and mentor, who was always prepared for any challenge.All in all, Ron spent more than 50 years in the flooring industry. He was a great leader and although we will miss him dearly, Ron prepared Nancy and the Company for such an event. Our management team will continue to execute Ron's vision and mission that he instilled in all of us. Our commitment remains to our customers, suppliers and partners in memory of Ron
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 28, 2019