November 7, 1938 - July 18, 2019 Ronald R. Hall, from Los Angeles, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease on July 18, 2019. His loving wife, Brana Hall, was with him until the end, dedicated to his care and well-being. He was 80 years old. Ron was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 7, 1938. He was an athletic and spry child, bright and curious. He grew up on a farm in Herrin, Illinois, raised by his grandparents after his mother's untimely death. After high school he joined the Marines where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Upon leaving the Marines and a brief stint in Chicago, Ron settled in Los Angeles and worked in the financial services industry during the 1960s through the early '80s. In 1977, Ron began what was a "double"-love affair: with his second wife, Brana, and with the game of tennis. Ron became an outstanding doubles tennis player, reaching a ranking of 5.0 at one point in his playing career. By the early 1990s Ron became a personal trainer, eventually having his own business that thrived on the west side of Los Angeles. In his later years he was an avid and astute movie goer, and followed the UCLA baseball team with a special passion. Ron is survived by children from his first marriage, Stuart Hall and Roxanne Strauser of Reno, Nevada, his stepsons Corey Wilson and Mitchell Wilson, his grandchildren Morgan and Tyler Strauser, and his step-grandchildren Angela, Scott, and Daniel Wilson, and Zachary and Katie Wilson. We wish to thank the outstanding medical and nursing staff at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their attentive care of Ron in the last month of his life. Memorial Service will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 12:30PM, at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Mortuaries, 5950 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles. A gathering for family and friends will follow at the Hall residence. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or Kehillat Ma'arav Synagogue, Santa Monica, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 20 to July 21, 2019