October 3, 1947- March 16, 2020 Once upon a time in the world, a Renaissance man by the name of Ron Heard made his presence known. Ron was a writer, an investigative photo-journalist, a legendary pub owner, a political activist, a Chevalier of the Knights Templar, a production and stage manager for the Rolling Stones, an early member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and an accomplished trial lawyer. But most importantly, Ron was a true friend to the many people who considered him their friend. Ronald Roy Heard was born on October 3, 1947 in Denver, Colorado, and left this mortal coil on March 16, 2020, with his faithful guardian dog, Harley, at his side. Ron obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University in 1969 and did graduate work at Colorado State and the Conservatoire de Musique in Paris. Ron travelled the world with the Rolling Stones between 1969 and 1999. He then obtained his law degree from Abraham Lincoln University, and was admitted to the California Bar in 2006. It is impossible to encapsulate someone like Ron in just a few sentences. In all candor, Ron could be a curmudgeon, but he had a heart of gold, and his word was his bond. Ron was the type of person that people felt confident in telling him their secrets, knowing that he could keep a confidence. Ron's circle of friends included many in the music industry and the legal community who will not be named out of a concern that someone might feel left out. But you all know who you are. As a trial lawyer in the last years of his life, handling both high value defense and plaintiff's cases, it must be said that Ron truly felt that the law was his calling. While upholding the highest ethical standards of his profession, Ron was a fearless advocate for his clients. Ron did not wish to have a traditional funeral service. Instead, he wanted to have his friends get together and raise a glass of wine in his memory. That will happen when social gatherings are once again allowed. If you would like to attend, you may contact: Carmen Rule at [email protected], Kevin Donnelly at [email protected], or John Peterson at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020