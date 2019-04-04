May 16, 1926 - March 29, 2019 Husband of Sharon, father of Jeff, Dorian & Nicole, grandfather of Alexa, Tenzin & Theresa, and father-in-law of Laura. Born in Chicago in 1926 to Beatrice & Joseph Dunas, moved to Los Angeles in 1932. Attended John Burroughs Middle School, LA High School and UCLA. Entering the real estate business in the late 1950s, Ron built multiple tract homes throughout the Los Angeles area, including Royal Hills Estates. In 1962 he acquired a quarter mile of prime Malibu beach property and developed 48 townhouses. An extraordinary athlete, he played on several varsity teams at UCLA and went on to win two U.S. Open Senior Doubles championships with Pancho Segura in 1971 & '72, with Sam Match in 1975, with Vincent Fotre in 2001, and Wimbledon Senior Doubles with Gardner Mallloy in 1974, totaling 5 Grand Slam wins. In his 40s, Ron moved into film production & screenwriting, producing The Hardy Boys: Mystery of the Chinese Junk for 20th Century Fox, The Abominable Doctor Phibes with Vincent Price, Scorned & Swindled with Tuesday Weld, and Naked Fear. A loving husband and father, Ron lived his life with gusto, traveling the world and visiting 6 continents. Married three times, first to actress Joyce Jamison in the late '40s, real estate broker Romelle Gross from 1952-1966, and therapist and NAMI President, Sharon Sears, from 1973 until his death. Ron is remembered by his family as a man of great character who generated joy through his gift for humor, who engaged life and work with distinct ingenuity and who loved those close to him without reservation. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NAMI Westside LA in honor of Ron Dunas. Memorial service to be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club at 340 N. Maple Drive, from 3:30-6:00pm. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary