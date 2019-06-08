|
April 10, 1947 - June 1, 2019 Ron Senzaki (72) passed peacefully on June 1, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's disease, having been diagnosed years earlier. Ron was born in Denver, Colorado, and raised in Los Angeles, where he attended Dorsey High School and UCLA. Ron received a JD from Harvard Law School and practiced law in both Los Angeles and Orange counties prior to his retirement. Ron enjoyed playing basketball and watching all manner of sports, especially horse racing, cooking, and sleight-of-hand magic tricks. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Kazuyoshi and Chizuko Senzaki. He is survived by his brother Paul (Irene), nephew Kevin (Yoriko; sons Ren & Riku), niece Miya, and numerous cousins. At Ron's request, no services will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019