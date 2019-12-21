|
January 29, 1942 - December 13, 2019 Rosa Pieczynski (née Rivas) passed away on Friday, December 13th, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 29th, 1942, to Abraham Rivas and Francisca Gelacio. Rosa spent her formative years in San Antonio before moving with her sisters in the summer of 1959 to Santa Monica, CA. She had a son, David, in 1961, and daughter, Monica, in 1964 and in that same year, she would meet her husband, Mr. Edwin Pieczynski, and begin a partnership that would last 55 years, and until her passing. In October of 1968, she began a career with UCLA which spanned 35 years. Edwin and Rosa, after many years of love and partnership, were officially married in 1995, and were convalidated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 2011. In 2003, after decades in Los Angeles, Ed and Rosa sold their Spanish bungalow in Venice and moved east, and bought a house in the desert of Bermuda Dunes, CA, where she settled for the rest of her life. Rosa, through her life, always made her family her most important consideration. At any given period, she would be found providing care and support to, among others, her mother, mother-in-law, brother, and several other individuals near her home in the desert. She is survived by her husband Edwin, siblings Olivia, Alice, Abraham and Raul, son David and daughter Monica, grandchildren Kelly and Matthew, and great-grandchildren Riley and Sawyer, as well as the many dear friends and the countless lives she touched. We love you, Rosa.
