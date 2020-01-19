|
June 28, 1936 - January 11, 2020 Rosalie Marie Evans, 83, passed away January 11, 2020 in Burbank, CA.Rosalie was born June 28, 1936 in Passaic, New Jersey to Daniel and Carmel Lee Monaco. At age 7, she contracted childhood Polio and beat the odds living a healthy and blessed life with Scoliosis. Rosalie attended business school, received a diploma and worked for a sole practice attorney. At age 24, Rosalie motored across Route 66 with her mother to start an amazing life in Hollywood, CA. She obtained a position with a real estate/business lawyer for what amounted to 50 years and then with a movie theatre company where she worked until her retirement.In her late 40's, she met her soulmate Henry "Bud" Schumacher. They traveled the world and lived happily together for 30 years in West Hollywood, CA, until his untimely passing from Alzheimer's in 2014.Rosalie moved to the Belmont Senior Living Community in Burbank, CA in 2013, where she made many wonderful friendships with the residents. She loved good Italian food, socializing at many events and her weekly jewelry beading class. She will be remembered as the epitome of class, an elegant lady who took pride in her perfectly coiffed hair, red acrylic nails and fantastic outfits. Rosalie had a smile that could light up a room.She is survived by her dear Uncle Sonny, niece, nephews, cousins and family in New Jersey and California.Rosalie's wish was to be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea, like her beloved Bud. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Rosalie's name, as she was a loyal supporter, having been a child with a disability.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020