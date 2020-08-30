January 16, 1924 - August 7, 2020 After a long decrescendo, our dear mother Rosalie Sherman Kirsch passed away early Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020. Her daughter Jan was stroking her forehead in person, her son Mitch had just spoken to her from Canada, and her daughter Vicki was playing piano for her over Zoom from her home studio. It was a peaceful, gentle and easy passing, for which we will always be grateful.Rosalie Sherman Kirsch lived a long and full life (we celebrated her 96th birthday in January). Born in Denver, Colorado, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother and the rest of the Sherman clan when she was just two years old and then lived in LA for the rest of her life. She was an avid reader from early childhood, sometimes, as a girl, sitting in a tree and reading for hours on end. Rosalie cared deeply about children and was an advocate of the humanistic approach to education, teaching elementary school for nearly thirty years in the LAUSD, including as a reading specialist, and being heavily involved in the Cooperative Nursery School movement. She graduated from Fairfax High and earned her Bachelor's degree and teaching credential at UCLA and later her Master's degree from CSULA as a reading specialist.She and our father Bernard Griffin Kirsch (a fellow humanistic educator, a futurist and a violist) founded the LA chapter of the Society for Humanistic Judaism and played active leadership roles in the Los Angeles chapter of the World Future Society, and she stayed involved with both groups for many years after his passing. Mom and Dad loved to travel together, visiting us in the San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Barbara, New York City, and Toronto, as well as exploring Asia during our father's one-year Future Studies teaching assignment for the USC School of Education. They also loved meandering road trips, visiting small towns and varied communities, and they attended many "Elderhostels" in later years. Rosalie was adored by our dad, whom we lost in late 1991. She then built a fiercely independent life for herself after his too-early passing. She continued to hike with the Sierra Club, go to Computer Society, Time Bank and Blair Hills Association meetings, attend plays at the Taper, Odyssey and Fountain Theatres, and go to LACO and Music Guild concerts. She stayed current by reading the LA Times almost every day (a habit she picked up from our dad), worked the polls at elections, and was proud to have voted in every election since she became old enough to do so.Rosalie loved being the mother of three performers (Jan, an arts educator, began her career as a dancer and choreographer, Mitch was a modern dancer, teacher and choreographer, and Vicki is a pianist, playing for opera singers and instrumentalists and curating musical events). Many of our friends will remember her enthusiastic presence at our concerts, presentations and workshops over these many years-she took great joy from not only watching us play music, dance or teach, but also from applauding and getting to know our friends and colleagues, and then receiving accolades from friends on our behalf-"oh, you're Vicki's/Mitch's/Jan's mom!"Our mom told us frequently how grateful she was that all three of us found such loving partners, all of whom she adored-Michael Alexander (Vicki), Jane Townsend (Mitch) and Jamie Wolf (Jan). Her grandchildren Max Sergei Townsend Kirsch, Ari Wolf Kirsch and Adam Brian Wolf were always in her thoughts, and she loved knowing about their lives and being with them whenever she could.Her deep love of family also reached into her extended families. She became a record and memory keeper for both the Sherman and Kirsch clans, creating Family Circles (rather than family trees) to keep track of births, deaths, marriages, and children over the generations, adding details at every family gathering.Our mother followed her own path at every step-she was fiercely determined to stay involved in the world around her, even as her physical ability to maneuver through it independently waned over the years. She was committed to staying engaged with her short story, book and movie groups, and with her Humanistic Judaism group. We did our best to help her attend as many social and family gatherings as possible, and we are thankful to everyone who helped make that happen, especially her caregivers and resident angels Deyra Flores and Evelyn Ballesteros.We are also grateful to the staffs of Sunrise Villa Culver City and Sunrise of Playa Vista for their exquisite care for Rosalie over these last three years. Sacred Life Hospice helped to make the last seven months of her life easy and comfortable, and we thank them for their care and sensitivity to her and to us.Our mom will live on in our hearts, and in our shared determination to help make the world a better place, as she and our father Bernard Griffin Kirsch did all their lives.We love you, Rosalie Sherman Kirsch!Vicki, Mitch and Jan KirschDonations in Rosalie's name may be made to the Sierra Club (www.teamsierra.org/memorial/RosalieKirsch
), Play Mountain Place Humanistic Alternative School (www.playmountain.org
) or the Fountain Theatre (www.fountaintheatre.com
).