|
|
January 2, 1937 - August 12, 2019 Rosalind Benton passed away peacefully in West Hills California on August 12 at age 82. She is survived by son Bruce and wife Barrie, daughter Michele Clift and husband David, grandson Alex and wife Mariana, great grandchildren Julia and Jack, granddaughter Sarah Byers and husband Trevor. She was predeceased by husband Neil and son, Jack, sister Phyllis and brother-in-law Robert Wichner.Roz was born in Brooklyn NY to Sylvia and Jack Heller. She was an elementary school teacher, working with educationally challenged children at Erwin Street School. She was an avid long-distance runner and was active in the Pioneer Women Organization for many years. Roz was kind and generous and will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 16, 2019