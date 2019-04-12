September 30, 1933 - April 8, 2019 Rosalind Alperson passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a loving partner and devoted wife to her husband of 64 years, Robert, and a special mother to her three children Steve (Del Raye), Bonnie (Arnie) and Lonnie (Stacy). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Ashley (Mark), Alyssa (Harrison), Mandy, Joelle (Nate), Mikey (Justine), Kayla, Matt, and her great-grandchildren Jadon, Colton, Brayden, Hudson and Jack. She was an aunt to Jeffrey, Jimmy (deceased), and Melinda (deceased). She was a beloved sister to Jackie (deceased), and Bernice (deceased). Rosalind "Roz" loved her family and all of her friends and relatives. She led a wonderful life filled with travel; she loved her dogs, was a great cook, and had a flair for design and decorating. Above all, her husband Robert and family always came first. Her sweet smile, gentle manner, and her sound wisdom will be greatly missed. She will remain forever in our hearts! Services will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019