December 16, 1925 - February 11, 2020 Rosalyn Sheila Eig, of Los Angeles, CA, originally from Brooklyn, New York, daughter of Abraham Eig (Belarus) and Eleanor (Brooklyn), passed February 11, 2020. A psychotherapist and elegant woman of culture, she had a Master of Social Work degree with postgraduate certificates in child, adolescent and adult psychoanalysis running her own practices in Manhattan (before 1990) and Los Angeles. Parallel to her professional life, Rosalyn was a gifted artist in paints, pastels and print media. She took courses, classes and workshops, generating a vast quantity of work in contrasting style and media, and was an avid patron of the theater, museum and lively arts. Rosalyn's extraordinary ability to listen with love was her superpower as a healer, friend and person. She will be keenly missed by her companion, family, friends, associates and countless patients.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020