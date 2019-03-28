June 3, 1925 - February 20, 2019 Rose C. Carmona, a longtime resident of Culver City, passed peacefully Wednesday, the 20th of February at home in Del Aire/Inglewood. Born in 1925 near downtown Los Angeles, Rose moved with her family to Mexico during the Great Depression of the 1930s until her return to Los Angeles in the 1950s. Rose later worked as a teacher's aide for a Head Start program in Lennox until her retirement. Rose loved casinos, word searches, reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Pilar, Rosamaria, Rosalinda, Angelica, and Rodrigo, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom live in Southern California, and brought great joy to her later years. An inspiration to all who knew her, Rose overcame hardship and adversity with hard work and determination. She will be missed. Services to be held on March 30, 2019 at the Westside Vineyard Church, 3838 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066 at 3:00pm. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019